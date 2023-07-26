

The Canadian Press





Soccer fans are watching in excitement as Canada hopes to earn a victory over Ireland at the Women's World Cup today.

Canada is looking for its first win at the World Cup this morning after playing to a scoreless draw with Nigeria in its opening match.

Fans have gathered at a restaurant in downtown Toronto to cheer on the Canadians.

Karen Daigle says she's a big fan of women's soccer and is really excited to watch the early morning game.

She says she thinks the Canadian team could go far in the tournament.

Canada had been slightly favoured to beat Ireland – and is currently leading 2-1 – before it faces unbeaten Australia on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.