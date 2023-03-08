FAO to release review of Ontario's health sector spending plan today
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:38AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 8, 2023 6:39AM EST
The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario is expected to release a review today of the province’s health sector spending plan.
The report will discuss Ontario's plans for priority areas in the health-care system.
Hospital capacity, long-term care and home care, surgical wait-lists and wait times, emergency departments, and the health sector workforce are the priorities that are expected to be covered in the review.