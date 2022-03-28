

The Canadian Press





Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been charged in Quebec with sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Nygard, who is also facing sex-related charges in Toronto and the United States, is scheduled to appear in court in Montreal on Tuesday, according to the Quebec prosecutor's office.

An arrest warrant issued in Montreal alleges that between Nov. 1, 1997, and Nov. 15, 1998, Nygard sexually assaulted a victim identified only by their initials.

The document also alleges that during the same period, Nygard “did confine, imprison or forcibly seize” the same person in Montreal.

Last fall, Nygard was charged in Toronto with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement in alleged incidents dating back to the late 1980s and mid-2000s. He has denied those allegations.

Earlier this year, a Toronto court rejected his bid to be released on bail.

Nygard is also facing extradition to the United States.

He was first arrested in Winnipeg in 2020 under the Extradition Act after being charged with nine sex-related counts in New York. Authorities in the U.S. allege he used his position in the fashion industry to lure women and girls.

Nygard, who has denied the allegations through his lawyer, had agreed to be extradited to the U.S. to face a charge of sex trafficking.

Last week, federal Justice Minister David Lametti said he issued an order stating Nygard could be extradited to the U.S. only after his legal proceedings in Canada are completed.

The former head of a multimillion-dollar clothing company also faces a class-action lawsuit in the U.S. involving 57 women with similar allegations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 28, 2022.