Fatal collision closes northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Published Monday, July 29, 2024 6:52AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 29, 2024 6:52AM EDT
A section of Highway 400 is closed north of Toronto after a deadly collision early Monday morning, police confirm.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said a pickup truck and motorcycle collided in the northbound lanes of the highway near Highway 88 in Innisfil shortly before 6 a.m.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
All northbound lanes are currently closed for the collision investigation.