A section of Highway 400 is closed near Barrie this morning following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Police said the southbound lanes of the highway are currently closed at Innisfil Beach Road for the investigation.

In a video posted on social media, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt confirmed that multiple vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m.

"Apparently a vehicle was broken down, stopped in a live lane of traffic, on the right side of the highway. It is a construction zone. There is really no shoulders to speak of in that area," he said.

"As the driver was exiting the vehicle, my understanding is they were struck by a passing vehicle."

The OPP's collision reconstruction unit is on scene and Schmidt said drivers should "expect heavy delays" in the area.

Investigators have not released any information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

More to come…