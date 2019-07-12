

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down east of Belleville due to a multi-vehicle collision that has left one person dead.

Ontario Provincial Police said the crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, between Shannonville and Marysville roads shortly after 4 p.m.

One person has been pronounced dead, while several other people sustained injuries.

Few details about the collision have bene released so far.

All eastbound lanes of the highway are blocked east of Belleville between Shannonville Road and Marysville Road as police investigate. The closure is expected to last for several hours.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area if possible and police are reminding drivers stuck in the backup not to drive the wrong way to exit the highway.

“Please follow the posted Emergency Detour Route (EDR) and do not follow GPS navigation, as some alternate routes may not be able to handle the high volume of traffic,” OPP said in a statement. “Officers will work to clear the backlog as quickly as possible.”