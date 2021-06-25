Fatal crash closes EB lanes of Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Published Friday, June 25, 2021 7:58AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 25, 2021 8:50AM EDT
A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down in Pickering this morning due to a fatal collision.
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 7:30 a.m.
Police say a stalled vehilce in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle that was stalled was pronounced dead at the scene.
Express lanes are closed at Port Union Road.
Police are asking anyone who observed a red vehicle in the area or any drivers with dash camera video of the collision to contact the OPP.