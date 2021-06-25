A stretch of Highway 401 has been shut down in Pickering this morning due to a fatal collision.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Whites Road at around 7:30 a.m.

Police say a stalled vehilce in a live lane of traffic was struck by another vehicle.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the 73-year-old driver of the vehicle that was stalled was pronounced dead at the scene.

Express lanes are closed at Port Union Road.

Police are asking anyone who observed a red vehicle in the area or any drivers with dash camera video of the collision to contact the OPP.