

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are responding to a fatal crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way near St. Catharines this morning.

The collision occurred in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway at Jordan Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said “several” vehicles were involved in the crash.

“We have reports of one person deceased at the scene. We are just responding with our collision reconstruction team,” he said in an update on social media on Sunday morning.

“We have members of the Niagara detachment on scene right now.”

He added that freezing rain was reported in the area at the time of the crash.

“I was just speaking to the road supervisor there. He says it is absolutely a skating rink in many areas. It is slippery, it is icy,” he said.

The Fort Erie-bound lanes of the highway are shut down at Jordan Road due to the deadly collision.

It is not clear when the highway will reopen.