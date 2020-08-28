

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO train service has been suspended on part of the Lakeshore West line following a fatal pedestrian-involved collision on the tracks east of the Clarkson GO Station.

GO Transit says emergency workers are on scene and trains will not be able to move through the area until around 10 a.m.

GO buses are operating between Port Credit and Oakville stations, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins confirmed in a tweet.

"My thoughts are with the family, our crew, our officers & first responders, as well as our customers on board. Difficult morning for some many people," Aikins tweeted.

The affected train is also blocking access to Clarkson Road.