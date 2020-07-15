The province’s police watchdog is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton County that started with a report about a man who was refusing to wear a mask at a grocery store.

The incident started at a Valu-mart on Highway 35 in the township of Minden, and ended around 40 kilometres away near a residence on Indian Point Road, east of the Village of Haliburton.

Ontario Provincial Police said that officers were called to the grocery store at around 8 a.m. following a report that there was a man who was refusing to wear a mask and had assaulted several people at the store.

“He refused to wear a mask at the store. He was refused service and the assault happened thereafter. So our people became involved with that initial assault investigation and follow-up,” OPP Sgt. Jason Folz said.

The investigation then led police to Indian Point Road.

“Officers attended there, where shots were fired. Additional OPP resources were brought in and ultimately a 73-year-old male was transported to hospital, where he died,” Folz said.

He added that the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has now invoked its mandate and will be attending the scene.

Images from the scene in Minden show the grocery store surrounded by yellow police tape.

Folz said the man who died was from theHaliburton area.

There is a heavy police presence, but OPP said that there is no concern for public safety.

Investigators are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Indian Point Road.

The Special Investigations Unit is an arm’s length provincial agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.