

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The top executive at the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board says officials will conduct their own review into the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing of a teenager outside a Hamilton high school earlier this week.

Fourteen-year-old Devan Selvey was stabbed to death outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in front of multiple witnesses, including his own mother, on Monday afternoon.

In the hours that followed the attack, a number of suspects were identified in the case.

An 18-year-old male and a 14-year-old boy were subsequently charged with first-degree murder.

The 14-year-old accused cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and a publication ban prevents media from identifying the adult suspect.

Three other teens taken into custody following the fatal stabbing have since been released without charge.

Detectives investigating the homicide said Tuesday that there is evidence of some “pre-planning” in the murder.

The victim’s mother, Shari-Ann Sullivan Selvey, confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Tuesday that her son, who she described as shy, had been bullied for some time prior to his death but did not offer further details.

Police and school board officials have refused to say if bullying played a role in the homicide.

"When we feel the bullying incident is severe enough, we would reach out to the police," he said. "In terms of this case, I’m reluctant to speak about it now because that is evidence as part of the (criminal) investigation,” Manny Figueiredo, the director of education for the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board, told CP24 on Wednesday.

Figueiredo said the school board plans to review its own 'Safe Schools' policy in the wake of the tragedy.

"We will at the right point review what has happened here. At the essence of bullying, it is what was reported and how did people respond. There is a whole range of what we provide in response in terms of preventative measures and in terms of interventions," he said.

"Until we do our own assessment, I would hate to make any kind of conclusion."

Members of the community are expected to gather tonight for a candlelight vigil to remember Selvey and speak out against bullying in the community.

On the Facebook event page for the “Candlelight Vigil Against Bullying, Jealously, Hatefulness and for Love & Peace,” organizers said all members of the public are invited to attend the memorial, which will take place in front of the high school from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“This will be a peaceful memorial and time of solidarity. Please leave any hate and negativity at home. Everyone with love in their hearts in invited is invited and will be welcomed,” event organizers wrote.

“We must come together at this time of grief as a community to show solidarity with the families in support of all our children being bullied all over Canada.”

A funeral will be held for Selvey in Stoney Creek on Saturday afternoon.