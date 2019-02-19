

The Associated Press





Halifax police say there have been fatalities as a result of an early morning house fire in the city, although there were no immediate details on the number of victims.

Police said fire fighters were called to a home on Quartz Drive in Spryfield around 1 a.m.

They said a man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and a woman with non-life threatening injuries, while there were “fatalities related to other individuals” who were in the home.

The street was closed to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the investigation ensued and police asked people to stay out of the area.

Police at the scene described the fire at the single family two-storey home as “massive,” but released no other details.

A woman who described herself as a neighbour, but who didn't want to be identified, told The Canadian Press that she was startled awake by screams.

“We heard horrible screams and then got up and saw the flames,” she said. “It was horrible. We called 911 but it took a long time to get through because apparently everyone was calling 911 at the same time.”

The woman said she heard men yelling and they saw a woman in distress in the street. Her husband described a police officer who was either trying to hold the woman back or comfort her, saying it wasn't clear from circumstances.

The woman said she believed there were children in the house.

The home, which was extensively damaged in the blaze, is situated in a newly built residential neighbourhood.