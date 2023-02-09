The Ontario Superior Court of Justice is set to determine if the historic trees at Osgoode Hall in Toronto will live beyond this week.

The court granted the Law Society of Ontario (LSO) an interim injunction on Sunday that prevented Metrolinx from chopping down the mature trees for Ontario Line subway station construction.

But on Friday, the interim injunction will expire at midnight, unless the order is extended.

A hearing is set to take place at the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Thursday at 2 p.m. in the hope of extending the current temporary pause on tree removal until Toronto City Council can consider an Ontario Heritage Act application.

“Heritage is a holistic public good that cannot be understood in a piecemeal way: what Metrolinx does in its parcel of the Osgoode Hall site affects the integrity, aesthetics, and heritage character of the entire site,” LSO’s application reads.

A hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at @SCJOntario_en as the LSO seeks an injunction prohibiting Metrolinx from taking further actions on the historic grounds of Osgoode Hall. Members of the public may observe the proceedings. Hearing details: https://t.co/WK3u37R8pI — Law Society of Ontario (@LawSocietyLSO) February 9, 2023

The transit agency began cutting down trees on Saturday morning before a judge could hear the injunction application launched to prevent their clearing. The following day, the temporary injunction was granted.

The transit agency has argued that they have met with impacted communities to discuss the project over a two year time period, which included 17 meetings with the LSO before their work began.

Metrolinx is planning to build the Ontario Line's Osgoode Station at University Avenue and Queen Street West. It will be one of the 15 stops in the planned 15.6-kilometre subway line, which will run from Exhibition Place to the Ontario Science Centre.