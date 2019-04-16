

Chris Fox, CP24.com





City council is debating making the King Street pilot project permanent despite objections from some restaurant owners.

The pilot project gives streetcars priority use of King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis street as a way to speed up service.

Since its launch in November, 2017, the average weekday ridership on the King streetcar has increased from 72,000 to 84,000. Streetcar commute times have also improved in every time period with the exception of late Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

The King Street Pilot has not been without controversy, though.

The Ontario Restaurant Hotel & Motel Association has said that 17 restaurants in the area have closed since the pilot began.

The city’s data also suggests that spending in restaurants along King Street declined by 1.2 per cent in the one-year period following the start of the pilot project when compared to the preceding year.

Spending in the retail and services sector, meanwhile, was up 1.7 per cent in the pilot area, effectively offsetting the drop in spending at restaurants.

“The bottom line is that the third busiest transit route in all of the city is now working much, much better, as intended,” Mayor John Tory said during Tuesday’s council meeting. “It is not only working better for the people who were using it – 72,000 of them – but it is now working better for 84,000 people.”

As part of the pilot project, about 180 on-street parking spaces along King Street were removed and through traffic was largely prohibited.

The removal of the parking spaces allowed the city to create 19 temporary public spaces along the curb lane on King Street and as part of making the pilot permanent staff are recommending that the city spend $1.5 million on improving and enhancing those spaces as well as the infrastructure at streetcar stops.

Speaking with members of council at the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, Tory called the project “an investment in King Street, an investment in the city and an investment in public transit.”

“If you look at one of the principal objectives we have as a council, as a city, which is to get people to use public transit more, we have facilitated that with this initiative,” he said.

Holyday wants hours for pilot project curtailed

Both staff and Mayor John Tory have supported making the pilot project permanent but a faction of restaurants in the area have championed a “compromised” solution in which through traffic would be allowed along the street between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. on weekdays and 24/7 on the weekend.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Etobicoke Centre Coun. Stephen Holyday moved a motion in support of that idea, which he claimed would have “no downside.”

“I really think that councillors need to take off their rose couloured glasses once in a while and filter out the fanfare,” Holyday said while wearing heart-shaped, rose-coloured glasses in an apparent effort to prove his point. “Not everything is always positive. The report itself admits that in the morning rush there wasn’t a lot of time savings (for streetcars), if any at all. The thing that surprised me the most is that by removing vehicles we actually didn’t do better than what we did, so I am a little dubious about how great all these things are.”

It should be noted that staff have rejected the idea of altering the hours for the pilot project. In a report released earlier this month, they noted that “transit ridership continues to be high in off-peak periods” and said that any changes to the hours of the pilot project would make public realm improvements difficult to implement.