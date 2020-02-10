

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The lifeless bodies of a man and his four-year-old daughter were found inside Milton’s Rattlesnake Point Conservation Area after they went missing during a hike on Sunday afternoon.

Halton Regional Police say the pair got to the park between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, with plans to return by 5:30 p.m.

They did not return as expected, so Const. Steve Elms said they got a call at about 7:30 p.m. from a “concerned party.”

He said 45 officers from various units from Halton Regional police including tactical and canine, as well as firefighters descended on the park, which contains various areas with rock and steep terrain, to search for them.

“Due to the conditions tonight and the terrain in the conservation area, it isn’t your typical kind of search,” Elms said.

He did not speak to what occurred but stressed the conservation area contains very difficult terrain.

“It’s a large area – very forested and it does encompass a cliff as well a boulder-y area. The terrain is very rugged, very well treed and it can be slippery.”

By 11:06 p.m., they said they had located both bodies inside the conservation area.

They were not immediately identified as next of kin is ongoing.

The coroner and forensic investigators remain at the location where they were found.

“Our thoughts are with the family and the friends of the deceased. This is an unimaginable tragedy, and we grieve with them at this time,” Halton Regional Police said Monday.

Investigators will speak about the search and recovery in Oakville later on Monday.