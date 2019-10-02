

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The 49-year-old man at the centre of an abduction investigation that sparked an amber alert on Tuesday in Niagara Region was spotted in the area driving around without his children, police said Wednesday.

Niagara Regional Police officers say Ian MacDermid of Jordan, Ont. was seen somewhere in Niagara Region around 5 p.m. Tuesday, driving a red 2002 Toyota Camry sedan with an Ontario license plate CJMB 976.

Officers say this latest sighting was a direct result of the Amber Alert issued Tuesday evening.

On Tuesday, police said that, five-year-old Evalyn, 10-year-old Mattias, 11-year-old Sovereign, 13-year-old Eska, and 14-year-old Magnus MacDermid were taken from their residence by MacDermid, sometime between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25.

Const. Phil Gavin told reporters Tuesday that the children were reported missing to the police by Family and Children's Services Niagara in the last 24 hours.

Police also said Tuesday that MacDiarmid was driving a gold or beige pickup truck, but now say that is not the case.

The Amber Alert was issued around 5:00 p.m. It was cancelled just after 10:00 p.m.

The search for the five children continues and is now being considered a missing persons investigation.