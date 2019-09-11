Father dies days after vehicle flips into pond in Haldimand, police say
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 11, 2019 10:15AM EDT
HALDIMAND, Ont. -- A father of two has died 10 days after his car left the road and rolled into a pond in Nanticoke, Ont.
Haldimand provincial police identified him as 38-year-old Jesse Milner of Woodstock, Ont.
The incident occurred on the evening of Aug. 31.
Police say a family member in a trailing vehicle and others were able to pull the injured man from the car.
They were also able to rescue his two children, aged 5 and 8, uninjured.
Police say Milner died in hospital on Tuesday.