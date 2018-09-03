

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A 30-year-old Markham father was attending a memorial service for a homicide victim at a downtown park with his two children and pregnant partner when he was fatally shot in broad daylight on Sunday.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday afternoon, Toronto police said Michael Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene after shots rang out at Coronation Park, near Lake Shore and Fort York boulevards, just after 6 p.m.

At the time, Det. Amanda Thorton said between 30 and 40 people were attending a memorial service at the park for a homicide victim killed nine years ago.

“Officers arrived on scene and located a male in the picnic area of the park who was suffering from obvious injuries relating to gunshot wounds,” Thorton said. “Life-saving measures were commenced by first responders but unfortunately, despite their best efforts, the male was pronounced deceased on scene.”

“Shortly before the 911 call four males approached Lewis, who was in the park here attending a memorial for a man who had been a homicide victim nine years ago. The males approached Lewis and after a short conversation our shooter pulled a handgun and fired multiple shots striking Lewis at close range.”

Thorton said the suspects then fled the scene northbound towards Lake Shore Boulevard.

Those attending the memorial service and other park-goers began fleeing the area as the shots rang out.

On Sunday, investigators said they are searching for four suspects who were seen fleeing the area after the fatal shooting. Police said one of them was seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie with a black stripe on the chest. No further suspect descriptions have been provided but investigators said they are combing through video surveillance from the area.

Thorton said investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward to police.

“I’m requesting that if you were in the park at the time of the homicide or were in attendance of the memorial to please contact the homicide squad at 14 Division at 416-808-1400,” she said. “I would also like to request that anyone who was in the area and has any video, either from a business, residence or dash-cam, to please contact us.”

Lewis had a “very minor” criminal record and his occupation is not known, according to Thorton.

This is the city’s 73rd homicide of this year.