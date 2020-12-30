Four people including the father of a man killed by police and a woman shot and wounded by police, are being charged with mischief in connection with a demonstration infront of Peel Regional Police facilities earlier this month.

Those charged with mischief over $5,000 include Derek Francique, whose son Jamal was shot dead by police in January, and Chantelle Krupka, who was shot in the torso by Peel Regional Police earlier this year.

Francique’s lawyer, Knia Singh, said Wednesday the charges stem from an incident at Peel Regional Police HQ on Dec. 19, where demonstrators were protesting the shootings of four Peel Region residents of colour this year, including Jamal Francique, D’Andre Campbell, Krupka and Ejaz Choudry.

“This was a missed opportunity by Peel Police to ensure police/community relations after a fatal 2020,” Singh said Wednesday.

Jamal was 28-years-old and lived with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was unarmed when he was shot in the back of the head while in his car.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) continues to investigate Jamal Francique’s death.

The SIU charged Krupka’s alleged assailant, Valerie Briffa, with criminal negligence causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Briffa resigned from Peel Regional Police before she was charged.

Peel Regional Police declined to identify the two others chargedin the demonstration.

Const. Akhil Mooken said Wednesday that the charges stem from protests at Peel Regional Police 11 Division on Dec. 11 and its headquarters on Dec. 19, where the accused allegedly threw paint on a memorial to fallen police officers.

Mooken said the damage involved the memorial, area lighting fixtures and damage to the exterior of facilities.

Three of the four accused were charged Wednesday and released on promises to appear in court in Brampton in January, while the fourth, a woman, was arrested at the scene on Dec. 19.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

A group of 50 or so people protested outside Peel Regional Police 11 Division on Wednesday, decrying the mischief charges and calling for justice for those hurt or killed by Peel Police in 2020.

Singh said police could have dealt with the allegations of damage without laying charges.

“Police have discretion to lay charges, an alternate resolution could have been achieved in this situation.”

He suggested charging protesters in this instance, especially the very people who have lost loved ones orwho have been injured by police, was curbing their rights to free expression.

“If victims and community members cannot express their anger and frustration with the amount of people shot and killed by Peel Police, and the lack of accountability from the SIU and other government agencies, it will be a serious threat to the fundamental right to protest and is a limitation on the freedom of expression of community members.”