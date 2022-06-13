The father of an 11-year-old Lindsay boy who disappeared on Sunday said his son "could be hiding anywhere" as police intensify their search efforts.

Draven Graham, who lives with autism, was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m., at his home on Queen Street in Lindsay, Ont.

He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark jogging pants, was not wearing any shoes and carried a white tablet. He is described as four-feet-10 inches tall with a slim build.

Speaking to reporters outside Kawartha Lakes Police Service Monday morning, Sgt. Deb Hagarty said there is no indication Draven has been abducted.

She said that since going missing, he's been observed walking northbound on Colborne Street East, near Rivera Park.

Draven’s father, Justin Graham, told CTV News Toronto that his son slipped out of the house while he was shaving in the bathroom on Sunday morning.

"He wasn't on the couch, where he was before I went in there," he said. "I asked my daughter if he was in her room, and she said 'No.'"

He said he then went to the front door, but noticed it was unlocked.

“As I ran out the door, I noticed it was unlocked, and I have another latch on top, so he managed to jerry-rig everything together at the same time to get the door open.”

Police from several jurisdictions, including the OPP, along with volunteers searched overnight for Draven, who has limited verbal skills and a serious irritation to touch.

Police continue to search for missing 11-year-old Draven Graham, last seen yesterday June 12 in the area of Rivera Park in Lindsay. Please search your yards and outbuildings, review any video surveillance. pic.twitter.com/jhKHBWN60V — KawarthaLakes Police (@klpsmedia) June 13, 2022

Searchers remain on foot and boat. They're also using a drone, a helicopter, and police dogs.

"He might be under something, he might be in something, he could be in a back trailer, he could be hiding anywhere," Graham said.

Some of the Draven's clothing have since been recovered in the area he went missing. Graham said he suspects since it was raining, his son got wet, which is something he doesn't like, and took his clothes off.

"He doesn't like wet being on clothes, most autistic children do not like that," he said.

Police are also asking anyone with video surveillance from that area to contact them. People in the area are also being asked to search their properties for Draven.

Anyone who may have seen Draven Graham is asked to call Kawartha Lakes police at 705-324-5252.