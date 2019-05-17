

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A father and son charged after explosive materials and a detonator were allegedly found inside their Richmond Hill home were granted bail on Friday.

York Regional Police say that on May 9, they were made aware of a suspect being investigated by both the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service and the Canadian Border Services Agency.

The next day, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the Larratt Lane area, near Canyon Hill Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Occupants of nearby homes were ordered to evacuate and an unspecified quantity of explosives and a detonator were removed by OPP and York Region officers.

Officers brought trailers, trucks, and tents to facilitate a search of the home and the removal of the explosive chemicals.

Everyone was then allowed to return to their homes.

On Monday evening, two men were arrested and charged with one count each of possession of an explosive device.

They were identified as Mahyar Mohammadiasl, 18, and Reza Mohammadiasl, 47.

Both men walked out of Newmarket court on Friday afternoon, free on combined $50,000 bail and subject to conditions.

Neither of them spoke to CTV News Toronto outside the courtroom.

Mahyar must be in the company of an unidentified surety at all times.

On Tuesday, Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said the investigation into both men was not a national security issue” and was simply a local police matter.

Both men are scheduled to appear next in court on June 6.