

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Mississauga teen is facing several charges after allegedly pulling a BB-gun on a 13-year-old boy and his family while brokering the purchase of a cell phone in their home in Pickering on Monday night.

Durham Regional Police say that on Monday night at 7:47 p.m., a 15-year-old male suspect got into an Uber and travelled to the Westney Road and Highway 7 area of Pickering to meet up with a 13-year-old boy who was attempting to sell a cell phone on the classified app Letgo.

The suspect was allowed inside the victim’s home and the pair spoke about the sale of the phone.

Then investigators allege the suspect tried to leave the home with the phone without paying and a fight ensued.

The suspect allegedly drew a handgun and threatened the victim, prompting him to call for his parents to help him.

The victim’s dad arrived and the accused allegedly pointed the firearm at his head.

Police say the father believed the gun to be a fake and tackled the suspect to the ground. He held the suspect down until police arrived.

Officers allegedly found a BB-gun and a knife on the suspect.

The suspect, who cannot be identified per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with offences including robbery using a firearm, weapons dangerous and threatening bodily harm or death.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.