Police have released new details about a hit-and-run collision involving a suspect who allegedly went on to randomly attack a man before exposing himself to a group of residents who were attempting to help.

The initial collision happened at around 8:20 p.m. on Monday near Danforth and Jones avenues.

Police said the suspect was driving a blue BMW at a high rate of speed westbound along Danforth Avenue when he crossed the centre line and slammed into a blue Hyundai that was headed in the opposite direction.

The driver then allegedly fled the scene on foot, leaving an injured passenger in his vehicle behind.

Police said the passenger, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, police say, was transported with serious “life-altering” injuries.

Following the collision, police said the suspect went south to the area of Seymour and Shudell avenues where he encountered a father taking his children out of a parked car.

Speaking with CTV News Toronto, the father said he actually saw the scene of the collision as he was driving in the area with his two children before arriving at his home.

“I saw the accident. Did a U-turn to avoid it. Took a side street down and just pulled up. Didn’t know what was waiting for me obviously,” Marcello, who asked to be identified by his first name only, said Tuesday afternoon.

Marcello said once he parked, the suspect could be seen crouching at the back of the vehicle two cars ahead.

“He walked out into the middle of the road and as I went to the back of the vehicle he bumped into me, heavy, like ran into me, and that pushed things over onto the sidewalk and then that’s when he started screaming and yelling,” Marcello said.

The father said the suspect then punched him in the jaw and proceeded to choke him before he allegedly opened the back door of his vehicle where his eight-year-old daughter was seated.

“At that point, I was just trying to get between them. Trying to close the door and keep the door closed… There was something not right in his eyes. He was under the influence obviously and tripping out.”

Moments later, police say that several neighbours, including an off-duty officer, heard the children scream and attempted to intervene.

Police said as the neighbours approached the driver backed away but then dropped his pants and proceeded to commit an indecent act.

It is further alleged once police arrived on scene the suspect punched an officer in the face.

He then attempted to run away but was pursued by the neighbours and the off-duty officer, police say.

“A struggle ensued as the off-duty officer and neighbours attempted to arrest the driver. Another responding officer deployed a conducted energy weapon allowing the driver to be taken into custody,” police said in a news release.

Police say that a responding officer and the off-duty officer were both hurt in the pursuit and were ultimately taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, identified as 29-year-old Mississauga resident Atif Khan, was arrested at the scene and is facing nine charge, including aggravated assault of a peace officer.

“The Toronto Police Service wants to thank the community for stepping in to help their fellow neighbour,” police said in the release.

Marcello said that he and his daughter are a “little shaken up” but okay, noting that his vehicle was slightly damaged during the altercation.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Austin Delaney