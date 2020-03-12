

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Fear about the economic impact of COVID-19 gripped investors as North American stock markets continued to fall for another day.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 1,307.43 points or about nine per cent at 12,962.66, off its earlier low in the day when it was down nearly 1,600 points.

The collapse in Toronto and on U.S. markets at the start of trading was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading.

Stock markets had been under pressure in recent weeks amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19, however losses picked up this week after Saudi Arabia moved to boost oil production in a price war with Russia.

A bear market is commonly defined as a loss of 20 per cent from a recent high. The TSX was 28 per cent off its record high of 17,970.51 set on Feb. 20.

The drop in the market Thursday came after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech Wednesday night on the novel coronavirus outbreak seemingly failed to ease investors' concerns.

Trump announced travel restrictions on Europe that aim to limit the virus from spreading and hinted at plans for tax cuts and other economic relief, but did not provide details.

The decline on the Toronto market was across the board.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada were down $7.59 at $80.28, while Enbridge was down $5.33 at $37.63. BCE was down $5.40 at $52.62.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,069.50 points at 22,483.72. 2,012.93 points at 21,540.29. The S&P 500 index was down 124.43 points at 2,616.95, while the Nasdaq composite was down 380.79 points at 7,571.26.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.41 cents US compared with an average of 72.75 cents US on Wednesday.

The April crude contract was down US$1.98 at US$31.00 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 3.4 cents at US$1.844 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$61.80 at US$1,580.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 4.15 cents at US$2.4605 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2020.