

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says that he is “fed up” with the blatant disrespect some residents have shown towards the closure of facilities located within city parks and will ask bylaw enforcement officers to begin a ticketing blitz “as soon as possible.”

The city ordered the closure of all facilities located in its more than 1,500 parks last week in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 but Tory told CP24 over the weekend that he had heard numerous reports of people knocking down signs advising residents about the closure and, in some cases, ripping down caution tape so that they can use fitness equipment and playgrounds.

“I am very fed up with this. I think it is stupid and it is life-threatening because this is the kind of thing that spreads the virus and causes the death toll in places that we have seen like New York and Italy,” he told CP24 on Monday morning. “Do people not watch television and see what is going on in other parts of the world where people are not paying attention to this (social distancing) or they started doing it too late? “

Tory said that he continues to be “exasperated” with reports of people openly flouting the city order, noting that a lot of the instances involve adults who should know better continuing to access fitness equipment in parks.

He said that while he has asked bylaw enforcement officers to begin a ticketing blitz this week, he is also considering more drastic measures to enforce the order, such as the outright closure of city parks.

City officials have previously said that residents violating the order could face fines of up to $5,000.

“We didn’t do this because we were sort of trying to make families feel bad; we did this because it (park facilities) is a potential breeding ground for virus spread,” he said. “It is just extraordinary to me that people would ignore the signage and more than that, that they would ignore the consequences not just for them but for other people as well.”