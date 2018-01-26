Fedeli chosen as interim leader of PC party following Brown's resignation
Ontario PC party interim leader Vic Fedeli is congratulated after a caucus meeting at Queen's Park in Toronto on Friday, January 26, 2018. Fedeli has been named interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives after Patrick Brown's resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 26, 2018 5:18AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 26, 2018 1:35PM EST
TORONTO -- Vic Fedeli has been named interim leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservatives after Patrick Brown's resignation in the face of sexual misconduct allegations.
Fedeli, 61, was selected by the PC caucus during a morning meeting and it's not immediately clear if he will stay on to fight the spring election at the head of the party.
Fedeli is the party's finance critic and represents the northeastern Ontario riding of Nipissing in the provincial legislature.
Brown announced his resignation as party leader early Thursday, hours after emphatically denying what he called "troubling allegations" about his conduct and his character.
The allegations, which have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press, were made by two women who spoke to CTV News.