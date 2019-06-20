

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Christine Elliott remains as Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

Minister Rod Phillips moves from Environment to Finance.

Minister Vic Fedeli moves to Economic Development from Finance.

Jeff Yurek moves from Transportation to Environment.

Lisa Thompson moves to Government and Consumer Services from Education.

Todd Smith becomes Children and Social Services Minister, replacing Lisa MacLeod who moves to Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Stephen Lecce moves from the government back benches to Education.

Caroline Mulroney moves from Attorney General to Transportation. Remains Minister for Francophone Affairs.

Doug Downey becomes Attorney General.

Paul Calandra becomes Government House Leader, taking over for Todd Smith.

Greg Rickford remains as Minister for Energy, Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development and Mines.

Monte McNaughton moves from Infrastructure Ministry to Labour.

Laurie Scott moves from Labour to Infrastructure.

Associate Ministers:

Michael Tibollo – Mental Health and Addictions

Small Business and Red Tape Reduction — Prabmeet Sakaria

Children and Women’s Issues – Jill Dunlop

Associate Minister of Transportation — Kinga Surma

Associate Minister of Energy – Bill Walker