Fedeli loses Finance, Lecce new Education Minister in Doug Ford shuffle
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to journalists to share his achievements in government, in Toronto, on Friday June 7, 2019, on the one year anniversary of him taking office. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:41AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 20, 2019 11:00AM EDT
Christine Elliott remains as Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.
Minister Rod Phillips moves from Environment to Finance.
Minister Vic Fedeli moves to Economic Development from Finance.
Jeff Yurek moves from Transportation to Environment.
Lisa Thompson moves to Government and Consumer Services from Education.
Todd Smith becomes Children and Social Services Minister, replacing Lisa MacLeod who moves to Tourism, Culture and Sport.
Stephen Lecce moves from the government back benches to Education.
Caroline Mulroney moves from Attorney General to Transportation. Remains Minister for Francophone Affairs.
Doug Downey becomes Attorney General.
Paul Calandra becomes Government House Leader, taking over for Todd Smith.
Greg Rickford remains as Minister for Energy, Indigenous Affairs and Northern Development and Mines.
Monte McNaughton moves from Infrastructure Ministry to Labour.
Laurie Scott moves from Labour to Infrastructure.
Associate Ministers:
Michael Tibollo – Mental Health and Addictions
Small Business and Red Tape Reduction — Prabmeet Sakaria
Children and Women’s Issues – Jill Dunlop
Associate Minister of Transportation — Kinga Surma
Associate Minister of Energy – Bill Walker