

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Finance Minister Vic Fedeli is reportedly suing Patrick Brown for $8 million in connection with statements he made in his memoir but the former Progressive Conservative leader and current mayor of Brampton says that he is yet to be formally served.

In a report published on Wednesday night, the Toronto Star said that an 18-page statement of claim alleges that Brown defamed Fedeli when he wrote that he “engaged in workplace sexual harassment” as interim PC leader last winter.

The statement of claim also makes reference to numerous other “false and defamatory statements” that it says were made about Fedeli in the book and in subsequent interviews that Brown did to promote it, according to the Star.

The Star said that some of the statements that were specifically identified as defamatory in the statement of claim included a “workplace sexual harassment” allegation against Fedeli and a description of him as being a “suck up.”

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, Brown disputed many of the allegations in the statement of claim while also noting that he hasn’t been formally served.

“I haven’t been served. It was only given to the media which I think speaks to what this is all about,” he said. “I understand that the central claim is that he is upset that the book referencing a claim that was made against him. I would note that the CBC and Global have already independently verified that a claim was made against him. I am not saying whether the claim was accurate or not but a claim was made so the fact that he would want that removed is a little perplexing.”

According to the Star, Fedeli’s statement of claim names Brown, Optimum Publishing, its parent company JF Moore Lithographers Inc of Toronto and their owner Dean Baxendale and was filed in Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Wednesday.

Brown said that he “shouldn’t say much” about the statement of claim due to the fact that the matter could end up categorized it as “political posturing.”

It should be noted that Brown is suing CTV News for $8 million as part of a separate defamation lawsuit over its reporting about allegations of sexual misconduct made by two women.

CP24 is a division of Bell Media, which is also the parent company for CTV News.