Federal Auditor General Michael Ferguson dies
Auditor General Michael Ferguson waits to appear at committee in Ottawa on March 26, 2014. There's nothing like an auditor general's report to send federal cabinet ministers clamouring for the microphones. In the House of Commons today, Michael Ferguson will table his office's 2014 spring report, which is expected to touch on everything from prisons to public service pensions to First Nations policing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:24PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 2, 2019 5:43PM EST
OTTAWA -- Michael Ferguson, Canada's auditor general for the past seven years, has died of cancer at the age of 60.
His office says Ferguson died Saturday surrounded by his wife, Georgina, and sons, Malcolm and Geoffrey.
A spokeswoman from the auditor general's office says Ferguson had been seeking treatment for cancer, but had not taken leave from his duties.
Ferguson was appointed auditor general by then prime minister Stephen Harper in November 2011.
Opposition parties initially refused to endorse him because he did not speak French, but he since managed to learn the language and gained widespread respect for his solid reports about government spending.
Prior to holding the federal post, Ferguson served a variety of roles in the New Brunswick government, including five years as the province's auditor general.