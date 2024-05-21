

The Canadian Press





The Federal Court has certified another class-action lawsuit against the military, filed by a man who says he faced discrimination because of his mental health.

Dan Thomas will represent plaintiffs who allege their mental health worsened during their military service as a result of stigmatization.

Thomas's statement of claim says he was physically injured during his army service and then diagnosed with PTSD and depression.

After being discharged in 1986, Thomas sought compensation from Veterans Affairs, saying harassment in his chain of command worsened his mental health.

Veterans Affairs denied that claim and said he got the full disability entitlement for his earlier mental-health claim.

The Federal Court is allowing the class-action suit to include current and former military members who served as far back as 1986.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.