

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says federal departments are reviewing how two men with suspected links to a terrorist group abroad were allowed into Canada.

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and his son, Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were arrested in Richmond Hill, Ont., last week and face nine different terrorism charges, including conspiracy to commit murder on behalf of the terror group Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Most charges relate to activities allegedly occurring in Canada, but the elder Eldidi is also charged with one count of aggravated assault outside Canada.

LeBlanc says the Public Safety and Immigration Departments, which work together to screen applicants looking to move to Canada, are working to establish a timeline of events regarding the accused men.

Conservatives are demanding that the federal government tell Canadians what they know about how the elder Eldidi made it into the country, despite suspected links to a terror group.

LeBlanc says it would be irresponsible for the government to put out information that could interfere with the criminal investigation and prosecution's ability to conduct a successful trial.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024.