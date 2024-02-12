Federal government set to make housing announcement in Scarborough
Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, speaks to reporters during the Liberal Cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Published Monday, February 12, 2024 6:27AM EST
The federal government is making a housing announcement in Scarborough on Monday.
Minister of Housing Sean Fraser and Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree will join Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie for the announcement.
The event is set to begin at 10 a.m.