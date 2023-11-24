Federal government to announce additional resources for asylum seekers in Peel Region
Minister Kamal Khera rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Share:
Published Friday, November 24, 2023 5:58AM EST
The federal government is set to make an announcement regarding immigration in Peel Region on Friday morning.
Kamal Khera, Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, will hold a press conference in Brampton to announce a federal contribution to support housing needs for asylum seekers in Peel Region.
The press conference will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed by CP24.com.