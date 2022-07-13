

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government will be providing more than $35 million during the papal visit to Canada to support Indigenous communities and organizations.

Pope Francis is set to be in Canada from July 24 to 29 and will be in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut.

Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada are putting up $30.5 million of the funds for community-led activities and travel for survivors.

Another $3 million will support Indigenous groups in the three regions where Pope Francis will spend time, as well as $2 million to interpret the events into Indigenous languages.

The papal visit is set to start in Edmonton and end in Iqaluit with public and private events.

It's expected Francis will deliver an apology for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.