

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- A departure ceremony is being held today in Vancouver for trains carrying combat boots symbolizing those who travelled to Halifax during the Second World War before they embarked for Europe.

The journey is part of the federal government's plan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay will be among those in Vancouver today to outline the commemorative events that are planned.

He is also scheduled to unveil the official poster for the anniversary at the city's train station.

Several community-based events will be held across the country and internationally to commemorate D-Day.

The government says this year also marks the fifth anniversary of the end of Canada's mission in Afghanistan, and the 75th anniversaries of the Battle of the Scheldt in Belgium and the Netherlands, and the Italian campaign during the Second World War.