

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is describing the contract proposal extended on Friday to the union representing more than 100,000 striking public servants as its final offer.

The Treasury Board issued a statement today saying the offer includes a better wage package and solutions to deal with priorities such as telework and seniority, but offered no further details.

It describes Friday's proposal to the Public Service Alliance of Canada as a “fair, competitive and reasonable final offer” and says employees should have a chance to review it.

The comments come as the strike affecting thousands of government and Canada Revenue Agency workers dragged into an eleventh day.

Union members walked off the job on April 19 after failing to reach a deal with Ottawa.

The union issued a statement on Friday confirming it had received the government's offer but declining further comment, saying only that it had resumed negotiations with the Treasury Board and hoped to continue talks over the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2023.