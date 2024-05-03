

The Canadian Press





The federal government will provide Toronto just over $104 million in funding to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This is the first time Ottawa has provided a firm dollar-figure for the games following the successful global bid.

“Toronto will set an impressive stage to Canada as host of this international tournament,” Carla Qualtrough, Federal Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, said on Friday.

“This contribution will support the operation and capital expenses of these matches.”

Toronto is set to host six FIFA World Cup games, while the rest of the tournament will be held in Vancouver, as well as cities in the U.S., and Mexico.

The federal government has already committed about $116 million to help fund the Vancouver matches, for an overall investment of $220 million.

Qualtrough said the funding, which is less than the possible 35 per cent the federal government could have contributed, was based on submissions surrounding operations and capital costs.

A Toronto report released earlier this year suggested the pricetag of hosting the World Cup would be about $380 million, about $80 million more than the original estimate two years ago.

The change has been attributed to inflationary price estimates, vendor quotes and safety requirements.

Ontario has said it would be contributing $97 million in one-time funding, leaving the city to pay the remaining $180 million.

“We signed the bid,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said of the cost. “We believe we will be able to raise the funds and contain the cost so that’s why we are moving forward with excitement.”

This is a breaking news story. More to come