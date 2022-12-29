

The Associated Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with “Freedom Convoy” protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government will help pay for costs related to the blockades, including policing, though the final amount is still under discussion.

Windsor has been calling for compensation since last winter, citing the high costs of business closures and restoring public order, and in April asked the federal government for $5.7 million.

Protesters opposed to COVID-19 mandates blocked the Ambassador Bridge, the busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S, on the evening of Feb. 7 and were cleared by police a week later.

The Liberal government has said the disruption of hundreds of millions of dollars in trade, particularly for the automotive industry, was a key reason it invoked the Emergencies Act.

Meanwhile, the city of Ottawa has asked the federal government to cover the roughly $37 million in costs it incurred related to protests downtown, but no announcement has been made.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2022.