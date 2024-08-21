Police are searching for a federal offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area.

George Sebou is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.

He is described as a Middle Eastern male with a fair complexion, 28 years old, five foot eight, and 121 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes.

Sebou is serving a three-year sentence for aggravated assault.

Anyone who has been in contact with this offender or anyone with information in regards to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. (Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad) at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crime Stoppers anonymously.