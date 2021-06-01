Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is set to allow mixing of mRNA and conventional COVID-19 vaccines for first and second doses, multiple sources tell CTV News.

The federal panel will green light giving someone who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine a second dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and will also allow mixing of Pfizer and Moderna from dose 1 to dose 2 to allow vaccinations to proceed faster.

But the panel is not suggesting anyone who received an mRNA vaccine be offered AstraZeneca for their second dose.

Concerns about the safety of AstraZeneca as well as limits on its supply in Canada prompted questions about whether it could be mixed with other vaccines.

A recent study from Spain found no safety issues with following a first dose of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine with a second dose of Pfizer.

A second study from the UK found a higher likelihood of mostly minor side effects from mixing doses.

Other studies have found a mix-and-match approach with Pfizer and Moderna jabs still produces a robust immune response.

Federal officials are expected to formally announce the change in policy at a press conference in Ottawa later on Tuesday.