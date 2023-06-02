Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a federal parolee who was wanted for multiple violent offences was found dead in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said Peel Regional Police executed a search warrant at an apartment in the West Mall and Rathburn Road area in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

Police breached the door and located a 39-year-old man dead. He has been identified as Kyle Andrews.

The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday.

The SIU has assigned four investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

Meanwhile, Peel police confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Andrews was the same man who was a subject of a public safety alert they issued last week. At the time, police believe he might have been somewhere in the region.

Police said Andrews was a “prolific violent offender” who was wanted for 21 criminal offences, including four counts of Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, three counts of possession of a firearm, two counts of assault, and one count of forcible confinement.

In a statement, Peel police said no officers discharged their firearm during the operation. They noted that while the operation took place in Toronto, members of the Toronto Police Service were not involved.

“The SIU was subsequently contacted and has since invoked its mandate, and as such, no further details can be provided by Peel Regional Police at this time,” the statement read.

The SIU, which investigates the conduct of police that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at -800-787-8529 or https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php.