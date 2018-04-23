

Teresa Wright, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he has no information to warrant a change in Canada's risk level following the deadly Toronto van attack Monday that killed nine pedestrians and injured 16 others.

Goodale and Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland were at a G7 foreign and security ministers meeting in Ottawa when news broke of the incident, which took place on a crowded sidewalk in a busy north Toronto neighbourhood.

The precise details of what happened and the motive behind the incident were still unknown, Goodale said as he confirmed Canada's risk level was as yet unchanged.

"There is no information available to me at the present time that would lead us to conclude that there should be a change in risk level," Goodale said.

Canada's current level is medium, which has not changed since October 2014, when a gunman killed a sentry at the National War Memorial before storming Parliament Hill, where he died in a hail of gunfire.

Both Goodale and Freeland expressed admiration for police and first responders on the scene and offered sympathies to the victims and their families.

"I think all of our hearts go out to the people hurt in this incident and to their families and loved ones," Freeland said.

"It's a very sad moment."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also offered his condolences to those involved in the moments after the incident occurred in Toronto.

"Our hearts go out to everyone affected. We are going to have more to learn and more to say in the coming hours," Trudeau said in Ottawa.

News of the midday incident sent shockwaves through the House of Commons, with many politicians and staffers closely monitoring social media for updates.

Police offered few details through the afternoon, adding to the ongoing sense of confusion and concern as the hours passed.

Ali Ehsassi, MP for the Willowdale riding where the incident occurred, says there would likely have been many pedestrians in the area at the time.

"It's a very busy area," he said, adding he did not know why this area would have been targeted. "(I'm) very much shaken up, as you can imagine, and just been glued to my phone just trying to obtain as much information as I possibly can."

Ehsassi said his own home is just two minutes away from the Yonge Street scene. He shared condolences for his neighbours and constituents.

"My heart goes out to them. They're in my heart, they're in my thoughts and I'm very much looking forward to heading back home as soon as possible."

Police did confirm the driver of the van has been arrested and that the force has mobilized "all available resources" as they investigate the incident.

Goodale said he understands there are many questions that remain unanswered, but said law enforcement is working hard to get as much information out as quickly as possible.

"We cannot come to any firm conclusions at this stage. The police are conducting their thorough investigation to determine exactly what happened and why it happened."