Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced billions of dollars in federal funding for five rapid transit projects in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, including the Ontario Line subway.

The $12 billion investment will go towards the cost of building the three-stop Scarborough subway extension, the 15-kilometre Ontario Line, the Yonge subway extension into Richmond Hill and the planned extension of the Eglinton Crosstown from Mount Denis to Renforth Drive.

It will also help pay for a new rapid transit line in Hamilton that will go from McMaster University to Eastgate Centennial Park in Stoney Creek.

The four GTA projects are part of a $28.5 billion transit plan announced by the Ford government in 2019 that was only partially funded.

While the province had long ago committed to covering $11.5 billion of the price tag, it had said that he it expected the federal government to come up with at least 40 per cent of the total cost.

During a briefing in Ottawa on Tuesday morning, Trudeau called the investment “historic” and said that his government “pushed hard” for key conditions in the funding agreement, such as environmental benefits and affordable housing.

He said that the money will also help the TTC purchase a new fleet of streetcars, though he did provide any further details.

“The bottom line is this: rapid transit shortens commutes, which gives parents more time with their kids, and ensures kids will inherit a cleaner future. Public transit is at the heart of a strong recovery and a growing middle class,” he said.

More details are expected to be shared about the federal funding during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna will be on hand to speak with reporters as will Ontario’s Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney.

More to come…