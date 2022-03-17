Feds formally announce that vaccinated travellers won't need pre-arrival COVID-19 test as of April 1
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says travellers will no longer need to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada as of April 1, as cases of the virus in the country continue to decline. A LifeLabs employee walks past a child waiting for his parents in the COVID-19 testing area for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 17, 2022 10:57AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 17, 2022 11:00AM EDT
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says vaccinated travellers will no longer need to show a COVID-19 test to enter Canada beginning April 1.
Incoming tourists will still need to be vaccinated to visit Canada, and all inbound travellers must also upload their details to the ArriveCan app.
Duclos says vaccinated people could also still be subject to random molecular tests when they arrive at Canadian airports.
Unvaccinated Canadians who are returning to the country will still need to isolate and be tested on arrival, and again eight days later.
The news comes at the tail end of the Omicron wave in Canada, as new reported cases of COVID-19 have declined since mid-January.
The World Health Organization says the number of cases internationally has begun to creep up in the Western Pacific region, Africa and Europe.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2022.