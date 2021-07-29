

The Canadian Press





LAKEFIELD, Ont. - Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government's goal is to have Afghans who assisted Canada and now face dangers on planes out of the war-torn country as quickly as possible.

Freeland responded today to criticism after the Immigration Department released an application form for eligible Afghans to fill out within just 72 hours, a timeline which it walked back later yesterday.

She told reporters in Lakefield, Ont., that the government's desire is to move “very, very quickly” with the process, and that sense of urgency is what has driven its approach, rather than any attempt to restrict anyone from coming.

Last week her government announced new immigration measures for what it described as potentially “several thousand” Afghans, including interpreters who worked with the Canadian Armed Forces, staff currently or previously employed at the Canadian Embassy and their families.

The measures, although light on details, followed growing concern within Canada's veterans' community after the sudden withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan emboldened the Taliban to ramp up its offensive and exact revenge on those who helped western forces.

Veterans and interpreters have criticized the rollout of the new measures, saying that an Adobe Acrobat application form published in English makes little sense in a country with low literacy and patchy internet, and that calls to the immigration minister's office have been met by answering machines.

They have also raised concerns about whether extended family members will be included in the immigration effort, as they say the Taliban is not only targeting interpreters' spouses and children but also their parents, siblings and other relatives.

Freeland stressed that the government is not attempting to restrict the right of people who served Canada to relocate to the country.

“What we are really, really focused on is ensuring that the logistics work and that these brave people have a chance to come to Canada,” she said. “I am sure they will make great Canadians.”

She also said the plight of Afghans who helped Canada during its combat mission in the country is of personal significance to her, as a former journalist whose husband reported from Afghanistan.

“There's been a lot of personal concern in my home about this,” she said.

“Speaking as a minister of the Crown, let me say to all of the people in Afghanistan who worked to support the important work that the government of Canada was doing there: We are very, very grateful for your work and we absolutely recognize the responsibility we have towards you and your families.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.