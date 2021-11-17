Canadians making short trips out of the country could soon have an easier time coming back home.

The federal government will be lifting the PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers returning to Canada after short trips, CTV News has confirmed.

The federal government has not released details so far, but has promised an announcement soon about changes to COVID-19 border measures.

All travellers into Canada– even those who are fully vaccinated – currently have to provide a negative molecular COVID-19 test to enter the country.

The test will still be required for trips longer than 72 hours. It is not yet clear when the change will take effect.

The move comes ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, which typically sees many people hopping over the border to grab deals or for short trips.

The mayors of many border towns have long been calling for changes that would make it easier for vaccinated travellers to come and go across the border.

A rule that allows Canadians to get a PCR test in Canada before they even leave for a same-day trip has further confounded some observers.

Canada’s chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said last week that the test requirement was being “actively reviewed.”

Following a meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's premiers earlier this week, the Prime Minister's Office said that the border with the United States was discussed along with "further potential adjustments.”

Trudeau arrived in Washington D.C. Wednesday for the trilateral “Three Amigos” summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

-With files from CTV News