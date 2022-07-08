Feds to make ‘major’ housing announcement in Toronto today
Houses under construction in Toronto, Friday, June 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Published Friday, July 8, 2022 7:39AM EDT
The Canadian Government is expected to make a “major” announcement on housing Friday, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
A release issued Thursday said Federal Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen will make the announcement at 9:30 a.m., alongside Davenport MP Julie Dzerowicz, Etobicoke-Lakeshore MP James Maloney, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto Deputy Mayor Ana Bailão.
