Female airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Brampton
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 6:35PM EDT
A female pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.
It happened at Steeles Avenue and Clementine Drive at around 4:15 p.m.
Peel Paramedic Services said that one patient was airlifted to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.
The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.