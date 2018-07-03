

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A female pedestrian has been airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton.

It happened at Steeles Avenue and Clementine Drive at around 4:15 p.m.

Peel Paramedic Services said that one patient was airlifted to a trauma centre via Ornge air ambulance.

The intersection has been shut down as police investigate the collision.