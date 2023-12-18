Female, child taken to the hospital after being struck by driver in Forest Hill
Published Monday, December 18, 2023 4:12PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 18, 2023 4:46PM EST
A female and a child were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Forest Hill.
The collision happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Newgate Road and Ridelle Avenue, which is just east of Allen Road and north of Eglinton Avenue West.
Toronto police said that the motorist remained at the scene.
The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening, they said.