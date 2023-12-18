A female and a child were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in Forest Hill.

The collision happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Newgate Road and Ridelle Avenue, which is just east of Allen Road and north of Eglinton Avenue West.

Toronto police said that the motorist remained at the scene.

The victims’ injuries are non-life-threatening, they said. 