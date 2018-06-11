Female critically injured after crash in Oshawa
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 7:58AM EDT
One person is in critical condition following a two-vehicle crash in Oshawa on Monday morning.
The collision occurred near Mary Street North and Rossland Road East at around 7:15 a.m.
Police say crews had to use the jaws of life to extricate a female from one of the vehicles.
She was transported to hospital in critical condition.
A male driver was also taken to hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.